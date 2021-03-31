3,997 Shares in Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) Acquired by Cim Investment Mangement Inc.

Cim Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,997 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 109.7% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Bottomline Technologies (de) during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Bottomline Technologies (de) during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bottomline Technologies (de) alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.69.

Shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) stock opened at $45.66 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.49. Bottomline Technologies has a 12-month low of $31.00 and a 12-month high of $55.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -253.65, a PEG ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.29.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a negative net margin of 1.67% and a positive return on equity of 3.79%. The business had revenue of $116.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Nigel K. Savory sold 1,430 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.67, for a total transaction of $76,748.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 136,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,313,074.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Nigel K. Savory sold 1,411 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total transaction of $69,463.53. Following the sale, the director now owns 134,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,638,616.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,555 shares of company stock valued at $755,689. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Bottomline Technologies (de)

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides various solutions for the banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Documents, and Other.

See Also: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bottomline Technologies (de) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bottomline Technologies (de) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.