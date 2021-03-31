3D L Capital Management LLC Invests $534,000 in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

3D L Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 6,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC acquired a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming during the fourth quarter worth $1,954,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 403,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,871,000 after acquiring an additional 5,534 shares during the period. Isomer Partners LP increased its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Isomer Partners LP now owns 650,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,140,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 187,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,602,000 after acquiring an additional 34,157 shares during the period. Finally, Domani Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming in the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PENN. Bank of America upped their target price on Penn National Gaming from $85.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Loop Capital downgraded Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Penn National Gaming from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet downgraded Penn National Gaming from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Penn National Gaming from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.93.

In related news, CAO Christine Labombard sold 11,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.51, for a total value of $1,236,457.81. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,970,954.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 71,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.61, for a total transaction of $10,059,239.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 263,139 shares in the company, valued at $36,999,974.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,099,950 shares of company stock worth $384,485,370. Corporate insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PENN stock traded up $2.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $105.49. 114,801 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,259,311. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $116.84 and a 200 day moving average of $88.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.69 and a 52-week high of $142.00. The company has a market cap of $16.51 billion, a PE ratio of -15.30 and a beta of 2.79.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.14). Penn National Gaming had a negative return on equity of 8.73% and a negative net margin of 19.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.80) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

About Penn National Gaming

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. It also offers live sports betting at its properties in Indiana, Iowa, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; and operates online casino under the name of iCasino in Pennsylvania.

