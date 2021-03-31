3D L Capital Management LLC Invests $885,000 in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

3D L Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,675 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $885,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Stryker by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 250,382 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $50,487,000 after purchasing an additional 25,476 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Stryker by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,316,585 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $274,337,000 after purchasing an additional 54,864 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Stryker by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,870 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,307,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Stryker by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 5,595 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Stryker by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,233 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,591,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. 71.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Stryker alerts:

In related news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total transaction of $492,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,031,089.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Stryker stock traded up $1.71 on Wednesday, hitting $244.81. 15,095 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,246,120. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $142.00 and a one year high of $250.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $240.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $230.52. The company has a market capitalization of $92.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.26. Stryker had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 12.35%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.51%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Stryker from $228.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James upped their price target on Stryker from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Truist upped their price target on Stryker from $210.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on Stryker from $234.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Stryker currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.29.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical device products that are used in various medical specialties.

Recommended Story: What is a SEC Filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.