3D L Capital Management LLC Makes New $1.31 Million Investment in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

3D L Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 8,110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,307,000. Texas Instruments accounts for approximately 1.6% of 3D L Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $527,847,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,859,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,630,207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129,999 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,483,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,526,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833,704 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 15,424.3% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,395,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $229,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 168.6% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,536,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $252,174,000 after purchasing an additional 964,421 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TXN. Summit Insights upgraded Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cascend Securities upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Raymond James upgraded Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Longbow Research upgraded Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.64.

In other news, VP Darla H. Whitaker sold 30,658 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.41, for a total value of $5,439,035.78. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 73,304 shares in the company, valued at $13,004,862.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 112,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total value of $18,689,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 579,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,199,071.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 544,325 shares of company stock valued at $92,809,465. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TXN traded up $4.02 on Wednesday, hitting $189.96. 153,986 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,923,211. The stock has a market cap of $174.81 billion, a PE ratio of 35.15, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $175.86 and a 200-day moving average of $161.77. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $96.07 and a fifty-two week high of $188.87.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.05% and a net margin of 36.24%. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.86%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

