3D L Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

3D L Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pflug Koory LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 349.0% in the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 80.5% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 73.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GIS has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on General Mills from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on General Mills from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on General Mills from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. General Mills has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.27.

In related news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 5,213 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total value of $305,116.89. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,574 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $98,359.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,862.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,787 shares of company stock valued at $2,032,926 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GIS traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $61.65. The company had a trading volume of 249,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,947,746. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.51 and a 12-month high of $66.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). General Mills had a return on equity of 28.60% and a net margin of 13.16%. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. General Mills’s payout ratio is 56.51%.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

