3D L Capital Management LLC Takes $1.57 Million Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

3D L Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,569,000. PepsiCo comprises about 1.9% of 3D L Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter worth $34,000. 69.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $141.94. 213,739 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,768,360. The stock has a market cap of $195.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.29, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.26. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.67 and a 1-year high of $148.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The company had revenue of $22.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $1.0225 per share. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 73.96%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PEP. Barclays upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.40.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Story: Municipal Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.