400,000 Shares in GO Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GOAC) Acquired by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in GO Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GOAC) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,072,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOAC. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new stake in shares of GO Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $560,000. Havens Advisors LLC bought a new stake in GO Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in GO Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $4,076,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in GO Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $153,000. Finally, Brant Point Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in GO Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $3,414,000. 21.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GO Acquisition stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.85. 3,449 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 320,084. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.21. GO Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.51 and a one year high of $12.65.

