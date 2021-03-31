4,182 Shares in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) Acquired by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 17,712 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 413,991 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,308,000 after buying an additional 29,585 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 71,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,929,000 after buying an additional 3,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,470,492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,311,000,000 after buying an additional 1,121,763 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, SVP Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total value of $362,070.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William Aliski sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.01, for a total value of $1,117,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,908,128.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 88,245 shares of company stock valued at $12,307,304. 8.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RARE stock opened at $112.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of -25.53 and a beta of 2.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.68. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.51 and a 52 week high of $179.65.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RARE shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $64.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $152.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $179.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $113.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.50.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; and Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders.

