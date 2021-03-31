45,500 Shares in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) Acquired by Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new position in shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 45,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,053,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Valvoline by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 122,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,827,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Valvoline during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its position in Valvoline by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 174,267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,033,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in Valvoline by 330.0% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Valvoline by 1.2% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 132,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,529,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. 92.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on VVV shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Valvoline from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Valvoline from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Valvoline from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Valvoline from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities cut Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.63.

Shares of Valvoline stock opened at $26.39 on Wednesday. Valvoline Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.49 and a fifty-two week high of $26.94. The firm has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.90.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $653.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.84 million. Valvoline had a net margin of 9.53% and a negative return on equity of 121.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio is 35.97%.

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

