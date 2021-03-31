485 Shares in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Purchased by Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.

Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 485 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Minot Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,758 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 73,359 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $38,308,000 after purchasing an additional 7,593 shares during the last quarter. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC now owns 4,157 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Glaxis Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,567,000. Finally, Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust now owns 43,295 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $22,609,000 after acquiring an additional 12,495 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NVDA. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on NVIDIA from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on NVIDIA from $605.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Cowen raised their price target on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on NVIDIA from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on NVIDIA from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $593.56.

NVDA stock traded up $13.98 on Wednesday, hitting $528.85. 112,997 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,404,656. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $542.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $533.36. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $238.39 and a 12-month high of $614.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.92. The stock has a market cap of $327.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Tench Coxe sold 356 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $528.73, for a total transaction of $188,227.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

