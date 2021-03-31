50,503 Shares in General Electric (NYSE:GE) Bought by Kowal Investment Group LLC

Kowal Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 50,503 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $595,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arrow Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 26,656 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the period. SP Asset Management increased its position in shares of General Electric by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 158,370 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 13,824 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 15,780 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 52,249 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 60.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get General Electric alerts:

In other news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $62,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on GE shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday, March 8th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.60.

Shares of NYSE GE traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.21. 1,197,263 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,887,727. The stock has a market cap of $116.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.94, a PEG ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. General Electric has a 1 year low of $5.48 and a 1 year high of $14.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.62 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.52%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.15%.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

Recommended Story: What are earnings reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.