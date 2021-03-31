5,521 Shares in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Acquired by Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC

Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,521 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $844,000. Skyworks Solutions comprises approximately 0.7% of Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,262 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,348 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,566 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 1,857 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 20,157 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,082,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.94, for a total value of $152,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,350 shares in the company, valued at $1,429,989. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.35, for a total value of $676,312.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SWKS shares. Cascend Securities upped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Cowen upped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.20.

NASDAQ:SWKS traded up $4.96 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $183.47. The company had a trading volume of 42,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,466,031. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.51 and a fifty-two week high of $195.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $180.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.31. The firm has a market cap of $30.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $1.27. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 24.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, January 28th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 38.39%.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Further Reading: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.