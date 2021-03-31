5,595 Shares in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Acquired by Kowal Investment Group LLC

Kowal Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VEA. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 97.4% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 139,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 15,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bainco International Investors bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000.

VEA stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 242,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,012,374. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $31.59 and a 52 week high of $50.14.

