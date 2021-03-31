5,635 Shares in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Purchased by Outfitter Financial LLC

Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,635 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $709,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines by 852.4% in the fourth quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Diversified LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 55.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE IBM traded down $1.48 on Wednesday, reaching $133.24. 85,003 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,765,515. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $104.52 and a 12 month high of $137.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.74. The company has a market cap of $119.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.28. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. The business had revenue of $20.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.71 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 50.90%.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

