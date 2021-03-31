5,650 Shares in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Purchased by Kowal Investment Group LLC

Kowal Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $893,000. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 0.4% of Kowal Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 1,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Financial Advisors Network Inc. grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 2,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 10,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 3,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 23,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,740,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE JNJ traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $165.27. 148,087 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,316,174. The business’s 50 day moving average is $161.51 and its 200-day moving average is $153.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.48. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $125.50 and a 12-month high of $173.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $435.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.04. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The company had revenue of $22.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.54%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.60.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

