6,173 Shares in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Bought by Financial Architects Inc

Financial Architects Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,283,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,050,000 after purchasing an additional 351,785 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,656,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,644,000 after buying an additional 993,113 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,787,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,640,000 after buying an additional 293,366 shares during the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter worth $167,521,000. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 359.9% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 2,372,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856,574 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

TSN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $70.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.67.

TSN stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.64. 2,832 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,317,788. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.76. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.33 and a 52-week high of $78.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $71.42 and a 200-day moving average of $64.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $10.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.08 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 4.96%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is 31.56%.

In other Tyson Foods news, insider Shane Miller sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $385,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,918. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason Nichol sold 1,114 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $82,436.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $254,338. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

