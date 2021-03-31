820,275 Shares in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) Bought by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 820,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,009,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the 4th quarter worth about $230,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the 4th quarter worth about $397,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the 4th quarter worth about $422,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the 4th quarter worth about $517,000.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MRVI shares. Bank of America started coverage on Maravai LifeSciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $35.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Maravai LifeSciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. UBS Group started coverage on Maravai LifeSciences in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Maravai LifeSciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Maravai LifeSciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.13.

MRVI opened at $33.99 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.01. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.62 and a 52 week high of $40.24.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $98.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.48 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

About Maravai LifeSciences

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc operates as a life sciences company that provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

