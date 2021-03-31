850,000 Shares in Scion Tech Growth I (OTCMKTS:SCOAU) Bought by Sculptor Capital LP

Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in Scion Tech Growth I (OTCMKTS:SCOAU) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 850,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,772,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Camden Capital LLC bought a new stake in Scion Tech Growth I in the fourth quarter worth $103,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Scion Tech Growth I during the 4th quarter worth $165,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Scion Tech Growth I during the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Scion Tech Growth I during the 4th quarter worth $258,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in Scion Tech Growth I during the 4th quarter worth $413,000.

Scion Tech Growth I stock traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $10.06. 41,119 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 332,124. Scion Tech Growth I has a twelve month low of $9.95 and a twelve month high of $11.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.57.

Scion Tech Growth I Company Profile

ScION Tech Growth I is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

