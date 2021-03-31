888 (OTCMKTS:EIHDF) Downgraded to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of 888 (OTCMKTS:EIHDF) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

EIHDF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut 888 from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of 888 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on 888 in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of 888 in a report on Friday, March 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Get 888 alerts:

EIHDF opened at $5.62 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.56 and a 200-day moving average of $3.86. 888 has a 52 week low of $1.41 and a 52 week high of $5.71.

About 888

888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online gaming entertainment products and solutions. It operates through Business to Customer and Business to Business segments. The company owns proprietary software solutions that provide a range of virtual online gaming services over the internet, including casino and games, poker, sport, bingo, and social games.

Read More: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Receive News & Ratings for 888 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 888 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.