9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. is a rare, orphan and unmet needs focused GI company. It’s advancing NM-002, a proprietary long-acting GLP-1 agonist into Phase 2 trial for Short Bowel Syndrome, a rare, orphan disease, as well as larazotide, a Phase 3 tight junction regulator being evaluated for patient-reported symptom. 9 Meters Biopharma Inc., formerly known as Innovate Bioph, is based in Raleigh, United States. “

NMTR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Brookline Capital Acquisition reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a report on Thursday, March 25th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Maxim Group initiated coverage on 9 Meters Biopharma in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on 9 Meters Biopharma in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. 9 Meters Biopharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

9 Meters Biopharma stock opened at $1.36 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.14. 9 Meters Biopharma has a one year low of $0.44 and a one year high of $2.26.

9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Sell-side analysts expect that 9 Meters Biopharma will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in 9 Meters Biopharma during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in 9 Meters Biopharma by 73.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in 9 Meters Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth $258,000. Tri Locum Partners LP acquired a new position in 9 Meters Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth $1,195,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in 9 Meters Biopharma by 763.4% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 121,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 107,348 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.87% of the company’s stock.

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on patients with rare disorders and unmet needs. The company's pipeline includes drug candidates for short bowel syndrome (SBS) and celiac disease. It is developing NM-002, a long-acting injectable GLP-1 agonist that is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for SBS; and Larazotide, a Phase 3-stage therapeutic in development for celiac disease.

