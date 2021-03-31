9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Brookline Capital Acquisition

9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Brookline Capital Acquisition in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $6.00 target price on the stock. Brookline Capital Acquisition’s target price points to a potential upside of 341.18% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Oppenheimer began coverage on 9 Meters Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Maxim Group began coverage on 9 Meters Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded 9 Meters Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. 9 Meters Biopharma has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.00.

Get 9 Meters Biopharma alerts:

NASDAQ NMTR opened at $1.36 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.70 and its 200 day moving average is $1.14. 9 Meters Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.44 and a fifty-two week high of $2.26.

9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that 9 Meters Biopharma will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NMTR. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 10,498 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 73.9% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.87% of the company’s stock.

9 Meters Biopharma Company Profile

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on patients with rare disorders and unmet needs. The company's pipeline includes drug candidates for short bowel syndrome (SBS) and celiac disease. It is developing NM-002, a long-acting injectable GLP-1 agonist that is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for SBS; and Larazotide, a Phase 3-stage therapeutic in development for celiac disease.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for 9 Meters Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 9 Meters Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.