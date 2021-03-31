908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.32 EPS

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($1.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($1.32), Fidelity Earnings reports.

MASS traded up $3.64 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.50. 357,569 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 273,772. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.43. 908 Devices has a one year low of $38.88 and a one year high of $79.60.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MASS. Cowen began coverage on shares of 908 Devices in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. William Blair began coverage on shares of 908 Devices in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of 908 Devices in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of 908 Devices in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company.

908 Devices Company Profile

908 Devices Inc develops and sells measurement devices for chemical and biochemical analysis in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company develops its products using mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) technology, an analytical technique for molecular analysis. It offers handheld and desktop Mass Spec devices for the point-of-need applications in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets.

