9,171 Shares in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Purchased by Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC

Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 9,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,439,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $273,061,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,787,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,732,787,000 after buying an additional 242,961 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 953,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,661,000 after buying an additional 224,934 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $51,440,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,304,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,224,000 after buying an additional 166,658 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VUG traded up $4.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $258.26. 56,589 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 956,062. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $257.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $245.57. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $148.44 and a 1 year high of $269.89.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

