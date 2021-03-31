A.H. Belo Co. (NYSE:AHC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

A.H. Belo Co. (NYSE:AHC) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,400 shares, a drop of 22.7% from the February 28th total of 44,500 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 136,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of A.H. Belo by 0.4% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,610,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,681,000 after purchasing an additional 11,321 shares during the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of A.H. Belo by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 232,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 67,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of A.H. Belo by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,104,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 88,400 shares during the last quarter. 54.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet lowered A.H. Belo from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th.

NYSE AHC traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.09. 58,180 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,615. A.H. Belo has a 12 month low of $1.29 and a 12 month high of $3.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $44.75 million, a P/E ratio of -7.21 and a beta of 0.51.

A.H. Belo (NYSE:AHC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. A.H. Belo had a negative net margin of 3.89% and a negative return on equity of 11.71%. The company had revenue of $40.80 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th.

About A.H. Belo

A.H. Belo Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a local news and information publishing company primarily in Texas. The company publishes The Dallas Morning News, a newspaper; Briefing newspaper; and Al Dia, a Spanish-language newspaper, as well as operates related websites and mobile applications.

