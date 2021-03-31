AAR (NYSE:AIR) Price Target Raised to $51.00 at Credit Suisse Group

AAR (NYSE:AIR) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group from $48.00 to $51.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on AIR. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of AAR from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of AAR from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of AAR from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of AAR from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $45.00.

Get AAR alerts:

AIR opened at $42.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.50. AAR has a 1-year low of $13.80 and a 1-year high of $45.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.05 and a beta of 1.84.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. AAR had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 5.46%. The business had revenue of $410.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.89 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AAR will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 5,615 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total value of $240,209.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,683 shares in the company, valued at $5,034,478.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony Anderson sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total transaction of $102,681.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $797,260.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,696 shares of company stock worth $2,855,148. Company insiders own 8.25% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of AAR by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,208 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AAR in the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of AAR by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,250 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AAR during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in AAR during the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. 85.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AAR Company Profile

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services.

Recommended Story: Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Receive News & Ratings for AAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.