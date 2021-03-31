Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AOD) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AOD) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 71,300 shares, an increase of 145.0% from the February 28th total of 29,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 381,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AOD. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund during the fourth quarter worth $128,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $247,000. Walleye Trading LLC lifted its position in Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 32,386 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,667 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 70,984 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 2,694 shares during the period.

Shares of AOD stock opened at $9.45 on Wednesday. Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund has a 1 year low of $6.08 and a 1 year high of $9.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.33 and its 200-day moving average is $8.67.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 23rd.

