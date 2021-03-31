ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) Upgraded by Exane BNP Paribas to Outperform

ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) was upgraded by research analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AAVMY. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ABN AMRO Bank in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of ABN AMRO Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of ABN AMRO Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ABN AMRO Bank in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

ABN AMRO Bank stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.15. 8,941 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,782. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.15. ABN AMRO Bank has a one year low of $6.09 and a one year high of $12.85.

About ABN AMRO Bank

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, and Corporate & Institutional Banking segments. The Retail Banking segment offers banking products and services, including labelled residential mortgage products under the Florius and Moneyou names; and consumer loans under the Alpha Credit Nederland, Credivance, Defam, and GreenLoans names.

