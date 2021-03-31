Absolute Software (OTCMKTS:ALSWF) Trading 1.3% Higher

Absolute Software Co. (OTCMKTS:ALSWF) traded up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $12.28 and last traded at $12.07. 1,200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 3,082 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.92.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.98. The stock has a market cap of $518.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.29 and a beta of 1.05.

Absolute Software Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ALSWF)

Absolute Software Corp. engages in the provision of cloud-based service that supports the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for a variety of organizations. Its solutions includes education, financial services, general date protection regulations (GDPR) compliance, government, healthcare, professional services, and technology solutions such as Absolute for Android, and Absolute for Chromebook.

