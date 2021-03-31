AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) PT Raised to $16.00

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) had its price target lifted by HC Wainwright from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AC Immune from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACIU opened at $7.34 on Tuesday. AC Immune has a 52-week low of $4.42 and a 52-week high of $13.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.81 and a 200 day moving average of $6.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $528.02 million, a PE ratio of -8.16 and a beta of 0.82.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of AC Immune during the third quarter valued at about $79,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in AC Immune in the third quarter worth about $159,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of AC Immune by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 58,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of AC Immune by 89.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 144,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 68,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of AC Immune during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $255,000. 27.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AC Immune Company Profile

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops therapeutic and diagnostic products for the prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms are designed to generate vaccines, antibodies, and small molecules, which selectively interact with misfolded proteins that are common in a range of neurodegenerative diseases.

