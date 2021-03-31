Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.59, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion.

ASO traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $26.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,032,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,521,741. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.31. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 12 month low of $12.05 and a 12 month high of $28.00.

In other news, insider Steven Paul Lawrence sold 4,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.77, for a total transaction of $88,937.14. Following the sale, the insider now owns 174,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,628,726.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael P. Mullican sold 22,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total transaction of $470,413.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 224,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,595,505.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,129,016 shares of company stock valued at $250,919,052.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.31.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells a range of sporting and outdoor recreation products, including sporting equipment, apparel, footwear, camping gear, patio furniture, outdoor cooking equipment, and hunting and fishing gears primarily under the Academy Sports + Outdoors, Magellan Outdoors, BCG, O'rageous, and Outdoor Gourmet brand names.

