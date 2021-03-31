Academy Sports and Outdoors Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:ASO)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders acquired 2,995 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 912% compared to the typical daily volume of 296 put options.

NASDAQ:ASO opened at $26.88 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.31. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 1 year low of $12.05 and a 1 year high of $28.00.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Steven Paul Lawrence sold 4,282 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.77, for a total transaction of $88,937.14. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 174,710 shares in the company, valued at $3,628,726.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 11,947,059 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total value of $247,184,650.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,129,016 shares of company stock worth $250,919,052 in the last 90 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASO. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the fourth quarter worth about $4,113,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Tabor Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,293,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,602,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 4th quarter valued at about $503,000.

ASO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Loop Capital started coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Academy Sports and Outdoors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.31.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells a range of sporting and outdoor recreation products, including sporting equipment, apparel, footwear, camping gear, patio furniture, outdoor cooking equipment, and hunting and fishing gears primarily under the Academy Sports + Outdoors, Magellan Outdoors, BCG, O'rageous, and Outdoor Gourmet brand names.

