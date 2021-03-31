Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) Shares Bought by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) by 124.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 223,339 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 123,836 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies were worth $13,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,954,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114,378 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 61.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,417,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,087,000 after purchasing an additional 538,418 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,337,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,105,000 after purchasing an additional 234,854 shares during the last quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 997,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,967,000 after purchasing an additional 4,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 13.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 920,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,767,000 after acquiring an additional 107,210 shares during the period. 80.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ADPT opened at $38.75 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.47 and its 200-day moving average is $52.68. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 12 month low of $23.68 and a 12 month high of $71.25. The firm has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.56 and a beta of 0.35.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $30.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.08 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 20.15% and a negative net margin of 132.32%. Research analysts anticipate that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director David E. Goel sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total transaction of $19,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,408. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Chad M. Cohen sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.59, for a total transaction of $4,694,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,756,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,313,743 shares of company stock valued at $68,126,814. 22.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ADPT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective (down previously from $74.00) on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.33.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals; and T-Detect COVID for the confirmation of past COVID-19 infection.

