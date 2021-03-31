Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) Trading 9.4% Higher

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT)’s stock price traded up 9.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $41.11 and last traded at $41.11. 22,742 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,026,506 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.58.

Several research firms have weighed in on ADPT. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective (down from $74.00) on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.33.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.68. The company has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of -42.39 and a beta of 0.35.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.04). Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 20.15% and a negative net margin of 132.32%. The company had revenue of $30.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.08 million. On average, research analysts expect that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Eric Dobmeier sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.34, for a total transaction of $573,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $573,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stacy L. Taylor sold 6,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.86, for a total value of $377,825.80. Insiders have sold 1,313,743 shares of company stock valued at $68,126,814 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 22.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,954,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114,378 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 61.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,417,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,087,000 after acquiring an additional 538,418 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,337,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,105,000 after purchasing an additional 234,854 shares during the last quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 997,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,967,000 after purchasing an additional 4,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 13.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 920,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,767,000 after purchasing an additional 107,210 shares during the last quarter. 80.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals; and T-Detect COVID for the confirmation of past COVID-19 infection.

