Adaptive Biotechnologies Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:ADPT)

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock investors bought 2,629 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,701% compared to the typical daily volume of 146 put options.

NASDAQ ADPT opened at $37.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of -39.56 and a beta of 0.35. Adaptive Biotechnologies has a twelve month low of $23.68 and a twelve month high of $71.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.68.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.04). Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 132.32% and a negative return on equity of 20.15%. The firm had revenue of $30.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.08 million. Analysts expect that Adaptive Biotechnologies will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Chad M. Robins sold 8,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.43, for a total transaction of $591,612.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,769,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,652,648.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Stacy L. Taylor sold 6,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.86, for a total value of $377,825.80. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,313,743 shares of company stock worth $68,126,814. 22.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Adalta Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Institutional investors own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective (down from $74.00) on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.33.

About Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals; and T-Detect COVID for the confirmation of past COVID-19 infection.

