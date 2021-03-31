Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Shares Acquired by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 38.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 96,809 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,136 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.14% of Advance Auto Parts worth $15,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Advance Auto Parts by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 0.5% in the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 18,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,817,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AAP shares. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Citigroup began coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $193.00 target price for the company. Atlantic Securities upgraded Advance Auto Parts from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $142.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $193.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Advance Auto Parts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.44.

NYSE AAP opened at $186.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.05, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $170.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.60. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.93 and a 12-month high of $187.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.10). Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 4.84%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is 12.21%.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

