Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Price Target Increased to $195.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $190.00 to $195.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 5.18% from the stock’s current price.

AAP has been the subject of several other reports. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $193.00 price target on the stock. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Advance Auto Parts from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $193.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.64.

AAP traded down $0.67 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $185.40. 1,567 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,065,721. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Advance Auto Parts has a 1 year low of $81.93 and a 1 year high of $187.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.27.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 15.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts will post 8.57 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

