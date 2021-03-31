Advisor Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Advisor Partners LLC reduced its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,219 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 221 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $1,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berger Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter worth $3,915,000. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,202 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,757,000 after acquiring an additional 3,880 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 436.9% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 18,570 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,667,000 after acquiring an additional 15,111 shares during the period. NBW Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 24,013 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $3,448,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 90,887 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $13,052,000 after acquiring an additional 2,746 shares during the period. 87.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:EA opened at $134.43 on Wednesday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.17 and a 1 year high of $150.30. The company has a market cap of $38.67 billion, a PE ratio of 29.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $136.36 and its 200 day moving average is $133.30.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.10. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 23.51%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.52 EPS. Electronic Arts’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.29%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Atlantic Securities lowered Electronic Arts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $124.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen lifted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $133.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.23.

In other Electronic Arts news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 90,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.36, for a total transaction of $13,262,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,090.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,975 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.75, for a total value of $817,081.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,293 shares in the company, valued at $7,151,067.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 108,080 shares of company stock worth $15,813,360. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

Recommended Story: Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.