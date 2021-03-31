Advisor Partners LLC Has $1.16 Million Stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 221 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $1,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 304.1% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $976,000 after buying an additional 5,763 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 66.1% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC acquired a new stake in Sempra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,923,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Sempra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $543,000. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Sempra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Sempra Energy alerts:

SRE opened at $131.57 on Wednesday. Sempra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $101.18 and a fifty-two week high of $137.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $125.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.58. The company has a market capitalization of $39.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.60.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.35. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 34.85% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 24th. This is an increase from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 64.90%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Sempra Energy from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $159.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $119.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Sempra Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.58.

Sempra Energy Profile

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

Featured Article: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.