Advisor Partners LLC Has $1.26 Million Stock Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,404 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 54 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $1,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Illumina during the fourth quarter worth $1,386,000. Riverpark Capital Management LLC increased its position in Illumina by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. Riverpark Capital Management LLC now owns 21,464 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $7,942,000 after buying an additional 7,351 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Illumina by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 918 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC acquired a new position in Illumina during the fourth quarter worth $2,983,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in Illumina by 646.4% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 17,390 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $6,434,000 after buying an additional 15,060 shares during the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ILMN has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Illumina from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Illumina from $330.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Illumina from $330.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Illumina from $360.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, OTR Global raised Illumina to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Illumina currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $371.35.

NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $368.96 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $435.91 and a 200-day moving average of $366.47. The company has a market capitalization of $53.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.61, a PEG ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $251.14 and a 52 week high of $555.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.88.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The life sciences company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $953.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $949.65 million. Illumina had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 15.93%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.27, for a total transaction of $109,581.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,687,250.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.24, for a total transaction of $130,699.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,843,751.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,185 shares of company stock valued at $7,451,728 over the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

