Advisor Partners LLC Purchases 190 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,070 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $1,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its stake in shares of V.F. by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 63,984 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,466,000 after buying an additional 7,518 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in shares of V.F. by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 102,014 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,713,000 after buying an additional 15,181 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in shares of V.F. in the fourth quarter valued at $1,705,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of V.F. by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 57,232 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of V.F. by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 36,445 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,067 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

Get V.F. alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. OTR Global upgraded V.F. to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Cowen boosted their price objective on V.F. from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Pivotal Research upgraded V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on V.F. from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded V.F. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. V.F. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.65.

VFC opened at $80.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.73. V.F. Co. has a 12-month low of $47.80 and a 12-month high of $89.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -616.38, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.30.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The textile maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. V.F. had a positive return on equity of 16.44% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. V.F.’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.13%.

V.F. Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

Recommended Story: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC).

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.