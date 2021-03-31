Adyen’s (ADYEN) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their neutral rating on shares of Adyen (AMS:ADYEN) in a research note released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a buy rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €860.80 ($1,012.71).

