Aeroports de Paris SA (OTCMKTS:AEOXF) Short Interest Update

Aeroports de Paris SA (OTCMKTS:AEOXF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,500 shares, a growth of 56.3% from the February 28th total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 87.5 days.

Shares of AEOXF opened at $119.00 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.03. Aeroports de Paris has a twelve month low of $78.60 and a twelve month high of $180.00.

Get Aeroports de Paris alerts:

AEOXF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Aeroports de Paris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut Aeroports de Paris from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Aeroports de Paris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

About Aeroports de Paris

Aeroports de Paris SA designs, constructs, and operates airports. The company operates through five segments: Aviation, Retail and Services, Real Estate, International and Airport Developments, and Other Activities. It owns and operates Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Paris-Orly, and Paris-Le Bourget airports; Issy-les-Moulineaux heliport; and 10 general aviation airfields in France.

Recommended Story: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Aeroports de Paris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeroports de Paris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.