Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Now Covered by Analysts at Bank of America

Analysts at Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 17.49% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on AFRM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Affirm from $120.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist began coverage on shares of Affirm in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Affirm in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Affirm in a report on Friday, February 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Affirm in a report on Monday, February 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.75.

Get Affirm alerts:

AFRM opened at $66.39 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $93.11. Affirm has a fifty-two week low of $65.77 and a fifty-two week high of $146.90.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $204.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.23 million.

In related news, insider Del Castillo Sharda Caro sold 25,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total value of $2,310,369.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,288,132.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Siphelele Jiyane sold 12,137 shares of Affirm stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.18, for a total value of $985,281.66. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,360 shares in the company, valued at $516,304.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,850 shares of company stock worth $7,233,688 over the last three months.

Affirm Company Profile

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

Featured Article: Economic Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Affirm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affirm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.