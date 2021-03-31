AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B) Hits New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

AGF Management Limited (TSE:AGF.B)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Scotiabank raised their price target on the stock from C$7.50 to C$8.00. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. AGF Management traded as high as C$7.67 and last traded at C$7.64, with a volume of 318061 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$7.42.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on AGF.B. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on AGF Management from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on AGF Management from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “tender” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on AGF Management from C$6.75 to C$7.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$7.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$6.22. The company has a market capitalization of C$534.49 million and a PE ratio of 3.44.

AGF Management Company Profile (TSE:AGF.B)

AGF Management Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios.

