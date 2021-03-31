Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) Insider Jason Butch Acquires 8,642 Shares

Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) insider Jason Butch bought 8,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.01 per share, for a total transaction of $17,370.42. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 18,642 shares in the company, valued at $37,470.42. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Jason Butch also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 29th, Jason Butch acquired 1,358 shares of Agile Therapeutics stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.99 per share, for a total transaction of $2,702.42.

Shares of Agile Therapeutics stock opened at $1.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $174.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 1.32. Agile Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.75 and a 52-week high of $3.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.89. The company has a quick ratio of 10.18, a current ratio of 10.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. Equities research analysts anticipate that Agile Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Old Well Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Agile Therapeutics by 14.4% in the third quarter. Old Well Partners LLC now owns 29,378 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 3,694 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 20.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,350 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 4,850 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 69,804 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 5,522 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Agile Therapeutics by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 35,722 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 7,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Agile Therapeutics by 5.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 145,200 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AGRX. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Agile Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Agile Therapeutics from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Agile Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.25.

Agile Therapeutics Company Profile

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription contraceptive products for women. Its lead product candidate is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription contraceptive patch. The company is also developing a pipeline of Twirla line extensions and other transdermal contraceptive products, including AG200-ER, a regimen that allows a woman to extend the length of her cycle; AG200-SP, which is a regimen designed to provide shorter and lighter periods; AG200-ER (SmP), a regimen to allow a woman to extend the length of her cycle, as well as experience shorter and lighter periods; and AG890, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen.

