AGL Energy (OTCMKTS:AGLNF) Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to “Sector Perform”

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of AGL Energy (OTCMKTS:AGLNF) from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded AGL Energy from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of AGLNF opened at $8.03 on Tuesday. AGL Energy has a 52-week low of $7.12 and a 52-week high of $12.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.23.

About AGL Energy

AGL Energy Limited provides energy and other services to residential, small and large business, and wholesale customers in Australia. It operates in four segments: Wholesale Markets, Customer Markets, Group Operations, and Investments. The company engages in generating electricity through thermal, hydro, wind, and solar power generation plants; gas storage activities; and the retail sale of electricity, gas, solar, and energy products and services.

