Agrify (AGFY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 1st. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of AGFY opened at $11.85 on Wednesday. Agrify has a 1 year low of $10.59 and a 1 year high of $21.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.75.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Agrify in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Agrify in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

About Agrify

Agrify Corporation develops precision hardware and software grow solutions for the indoor agriculture marketplace. The company offers vertical farming units, integrated grow racks, and LED grow lights; and non-proprietary products designed, engineered, and manufactured by third parties, such as air cleaning systems and pesticide-free surface protection products.

