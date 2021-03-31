Aion (AION) Reaches Market Cap of $171.79 Million

Aion (CURRENCY:AION) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. Over the last seven days, Aion has traded 19.9% higher against the dollar. One Aion coin can now be purchased for $0.35 or 0.00000590 BTC on major exchanges. Aion has a total market cap of $171.79 million and approximately $35.04 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,294.23 or 1.00356916 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.12 or 0.00032355 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00010414 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $179.56 or 0.00303913 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $214.78 or 0.00363517 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $395.05 or 0.00668636 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002567 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $66.95 or 0.00113319 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003222 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002040 BTC.

Aion Profile

Aion (AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 19th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 492,427,074 coins. The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Aion is theoan.com. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network. Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Aion Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

