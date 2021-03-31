Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Sold by Castleark Management LLC

Castleark Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of APD. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 217,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,197,000 after buying an additional 5,929 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 16.5% in the third quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 3,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 7.1% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 11.8% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,215 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE APD opened at $282.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $267.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $278.47. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.25 and a 1 year high of $327.89.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 21.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This is an increase from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is presently 63.96%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Cowen began coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $307.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. UBS Group raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $308.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Societe Generale raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Air Products and Chemicals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $302.31.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

