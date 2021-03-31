Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS) Lowered to Neutral at Bank of America

Bank of America cut shares of Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $20.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $24.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akouos from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Akouos presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.67.

Get Akouos alerts:

Akouos stock opened at $14.59 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.47. Akouos has a one year low of $13.16 and a one year high of $30.67.

Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.09. Equities research analysts expect that Akouos will post -2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Akouos by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,453,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,830,000 after acquiring an additional 231,517 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in Akouos during the 4th quarter worth approximately $407,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Akouos in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $502,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Akouos in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Akouos by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,319,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,995,000 after buying an additional 174,279 shares during the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Akouos Company Profile

Akouos, Inc, a precision genetic medicine company, develops gene therapies to restore, improve, and preserve physiologic hearing for people worldwide. The company's precision genetic medicine platform incorporates a proprietary adeno-associated viral vector library and a novel delivery approach.

Featured Article: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Akouos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akouos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.